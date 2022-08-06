When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a truck driver. The idea of seeing the country and driving a really big truck was the inspiration for many childhood reveries.
What would you rather be doing right now? It has been said if you love what you’re doing, you will never work a day in your life. I am blessed to have a career that makes a positive impact while affording the privilege of serving alongside men and women who love God and see their career as a calling.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … Do you remember the scene where Indiana Jones was served monkey brains for dinner? As a missionary, that was just one of the many unusual things I was served (and ate).
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Seeing our children and grandchildren coming to faith in Jesus Christ tops this list. Another was helping my father harvest his first deer 70 years after his first deer hunt.
It really stinks when … I have to ask my wife to help me pull the tractor out of the mud (again).
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Polymath.
I always laugh when … people have to look up polymath.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Moses, because he was called a friend of God in scripture; King David, who was known as a man after God’s own heart. I also would like to have dinner and table-talks with Martin Luther at his home.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … enjoy a home-cooked dinner with Julie and converse about the day and our plans for tomorrow.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … an overachiever.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … having dinner with Jay Leno.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … jump out of an airplane (with a parachute). This has been on my bucket list since I was a teen.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … compromise convictions.
America should be more concerned about … our growing acclimatization to sin. Proverbs 14:34 tells us why. “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.”
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … My wife would say hunting rifles, but I am going with books.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … habitat-talk.com for ideas on improving wildlife habitat using regenerative methods. I enjoy learning more about stewarding God’s creation.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Thomas “Hap” Hertel, my pastor in Hibbing, Minn., said, “when you go to seminary, don’t stop until you have earned a doctorate.” Pastor Hertel had little formal education, and yet his words caused me to stay the course each time I was tempted to quit.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … an Audible book on leadership or history. However, once a month, I need a good Bob Dylan fix.
I always get sentimental when … generations of family memories are taken out of carefully stored boxes to be placed on our Christmas trees.
The older I get, the more I realize … the wife God gave me is more than I deserve!
If I had one "do-over," I would … have gone to a Christian college right out of high school. The state school I attended almost shipwrecked my faith.
My favorite item of clothing is … a worn-out, tan corduroy sheepskin-lined jacket that feels like an extension of my personality. I‘ve had it so long that I don’t remember when or where I got it. I do know it has shrunk some over the years.
If I've learned anything at all … it is that my frustrations are God’s opportunities.
Rodney Harrison has lived 60 years, with one-third of those in Missouri. His father was an agriculture professor, so he grew up in an academic/agricultural culture in California. The greatest influences in his life were church, parents, grandparents and teachers. After a 10-year career in nursing and health care administration, Harrison was called to the ministry and has served as a pastor, missionary, professor and dean. Harrison currently serves as president of Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries and as transitional president of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Harrison and his wife Julie live on a small farm and are blessed to have three children and 10 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.