When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a truck driver. The idea of seeing the country and driving a really big truck was the inspiration for many childhood reveries.

What would you rather be doing right now? It has been said if you love what you’re doing, you will never work a day in your life. I am blessed to have a career that makes a positive impact while affording the privilege of serving alongside men and women who love God and see their career as a calling.

Rodney Harrison has lived 60 years, with one-third of those in Missouri. His father was an agriculture professor, so he grew up in an academic/agricultural culture in California. The greatest influences in his life were church, parents, grandparents and teachers. After a 10-year career in nursing and health care administration, Harrison was called to the ministry and has served as a pastor, missionary, professor and dean. Harrison currently serves as president of Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries and as transitional president of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Harrison and his wife Julie live on a small farm and are blessed to have three children and 10 grandchildren.

