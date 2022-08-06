Rodney Harrison has lived 60 years, with one-third of those in Missouri. His father was an agriculture professor, so he grew up in an academic/agricultural culture in California. The greatest influences in his life were church, parents, grandparents and teachers. After a 10-year career in nursing and health care administration, Harrison was called to the ministry and has served as a pastor, missionary, professor and dean. Harrison currently serves as president of Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries and as transitional president of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Harrison and his wife Julie live on a small farm and are blessed to have three children and 10 grandchildren.