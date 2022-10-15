When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a biologist or a nun.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be sleeping. I rarely miss a nap.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I am a “Survivor” geek. I’ve never missed an episode. Ever. Otherwise, I rarely watch TV.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I am always proudest of the achievements of my family and extended family. I am proud and extremely blessed to have had jobs that allowed me to only work when my kids were sleeping or at school.
It really stinks when … people are late.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Punctual.
I always laugh when … I’m with my sisters or my best friends. I love a good sense of humor.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My mom, who died at 59. It would be rude to ask her to make dinner, but I’d have her make spaghetti and rolls. I’d invite my sister Mary who died in a car crash at 21. And I’d cheat on the last invitation, and I would Zoom call my dad and siblings because there’s no way I’d want them to miss out.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … read and have a cup of coffee. I average 10 cups of coffee a day and three books a week.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … average? I thought I was average anyway.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I had the privilege to cover Presidents Obama and Clinton, and I shook hands with President Carter. I ran into Paul Newman when visiting my aunt at Yale.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … see Billy Joel in concert.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … be able to keep a houseplant alive.
America should be more concerned about … showing empathy. It’s not a policy, but it’s an attitude that can shape policy. All of us, myself included, would be far more compassionate if we just put ourselves in each other’s shoes.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … clothes. And not because I have a lot of clothes. I hate to shop, and I give little thought to what I wear. I think we can all do with less.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook. And I’m not real proud of it.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? You don’t have to, you get to – Paul Quinn. This phrase usually came up when we were complaining about chores. It’s Dad’s reminder that we should be grateful for all the things we are able to do.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … the Bible in a Year podcast, followed up by ‘80s music.
I always get sentimental when … I look back at photographs. Where did the time go?
The older I get, the more I realize … material things just don’t matter. Always opt for the experience instead.
If I had one "do-over," I would … be more patient, especially with my children as they grew up.
My favorite item of clothing is … an old Truman sweatshirt that belonged to my sister Mary. Actually, it’s a 3XL that originally belonged to a Samoan football player, and she never returned it. For many months after she died, I kept it in the closet to smell it. When the scent wore off, I started wearing it, and I still do more than 20 years later – probably three times a week during the cooler months.
If I've learned anything at all … it is to be grateful for all you have and to share your blessings.
