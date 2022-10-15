When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a biologist or a nun.

What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be sleeping. I rarely miss a nap.

Sarah Quinn Deien, 53, has been married to her husband Rich (tax director, Gardner-Denver) for 30 years. She and her husband have three daughters at Mizzou and an eighth grade daughter at Holy Family in Hannibal. After 27 years in television and radio broadcasting, Deien now works as the administrator of the Riedel Foundation in Hannibal. She grew up on a farm in Swinkey, outside of Monroe City, and graduated from what’s now Truman State University.

