When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer.

What would you rather be doing right now? Micro-photography. Amateur at best, but I enjoy finding the tiny gifts from God out in nature specifically and making them come to life.

Stephanie Dunker, 35, was born in West Germany where her dad was stationed in the Army but spent her school years in a very small farm town in central Illinois. She’s worked as an educational sign language interpreter in both Missouri and Illinois and was a store manager at Maurices in Hannibal for seven years but now is the Ralls County service coordinator for North East Community Action Corp. Dunker and her husband Alex met when they both were 19 and have been married for six years. They have two beautiful toddlers that keep them on their toes.

