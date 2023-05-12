When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer.
What would you rather be doing right now? Micro-photography. Amateur at best, but I enjoy finding the tiny gifts from God out in nature specifically and making them come to life.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I absolutely cannot stand peas!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my husband’s grandmother saw the house she built 30 years ago for the first time after we purchased and renovated it. The joy on her face, seeing her home back in the family was priceless and something I’ll never forget.
It really stinks when … doors, cabinets, drawers or lids are left open.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Positivity.
I always laugh when … my daughter makes up her own jokes. She is so proud of them!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Honestly, I love my family so much. My parents, my mother and father-in-law, my brother and his wife and my sister-in-law and her husband. I realize that is more than three people, but that is who I would pick. I enjoy being surrounded by the presence of the people I stated. They make me a better person.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … drive home jamming to music.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a sports fanatic. I played a lot of sports and LOVED basketball.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Again, to be honest, my “brush with greatness” occurs regularly. I truly feel that in my role now I am in the presence of some really great people. I get to assist people in their lowest moments or in their biggest struggles in life, and I get to watch them rise up out of adversity.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … sleep for eight hours in a row.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … move again.
America should be more concerned about … people. There is so much love and kindness missing from the world. If we could all do our part on offering love, support, kindness, compassion, empathy, America would be a much better place.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … pantry organizing bins and/or containers.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Blippi, Coco Mellon, miscellaneous children’s shows.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Lead first with kindness.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Luke Bryan or Miranda Lambert.
I always get sentimental when … happy things, sad things, small things, really funny things (happen). It all gets me!
The older I get, the more I realize … everything always works out as it should and when it should.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have majored in either communications or business in college.
My favorite item of clothing is … a white and blue Chicago Bears hoodie. My mom gave it to me, and it was hers before that. This sweatshirt is so thin that you can practically see through it, but I will absolutely not ever let it go!
If I've learned anything at all … kindness and compassion really can change situations.
