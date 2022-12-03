When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an oceanographer. I saw pictures from an ocean diver named Jacques Cousteau. The underwater world was fascinating to me, and the aquatic life was beautiful, but I was intent upon finding the Titanic.
What would you rather be doing right now? Aside from hunting and fishing during those seasons, I enjoy spending time in my shop, building projects and listening to my podcasts. I’ve tried to teach myself new skills such as welding. I don’t do computer games, but this occupies my mind and creates something at the same time.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … on my Christmas list each year I actually request a fruit cake. The more densely packed with fruit and nuts the better!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I’m proud of my children like everyone is, but when someone compliments a kind act, or remarks about how one of my children made them feel, I can’t help but be filled with pride for the adults my children have become. I feel the same way when I hear gracious comments about my father who passed after retiring from John Wood Community College.
It really stinks when … Naturally I’m sensitive to the treatment of our seniors and veterans in my line of work. So when I see someone in need not given proper respect, or provided appropriate dignity, I am compelled to take action in whatever way that I have influence over.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? I hope friendly or welcoming, forgiving of all but forgiven by one.
I always laugh when … I see an old clip or a video of the “The Carol Burnett Show.” Harvey Korman, Carol Burnett and Tim Conway were some of the best comedy I have ever seen. I can’t help but laugh every time.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go home, change clothes and spend time in my shop.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a friend, I think. Although I was very athletic and in close competition for the class clown, I was friends with everyone, every social group and every clique.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness … never happened. I used to play basketball at the park in Shelbyville hoping Norm Stewart of the Mizzou Tigers was home visiting his parents and would drive by and ask me to walk on.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on a month-long trip to Alaska to sightsee, chase black bear, go whale watching and try crabbing.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit my job. First of all, $1 million doesn’t go very far these days, but it’s more than that. I enjoy what I do and have for 33 years. I see what I do as more of a mission than a career.
America should be more concerned about … the silent destruction of our American work ethic. The wealth of the 1990s through today has allowed the adults to give more to our children, but in turn, many times our younger generation feels entitled or sees no value in working to achieve self-improvement.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … black licorice. However, it will become a crisis if it spills over into red licorice or worse yet, M&Ms.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … YouTube. There is so much you can learn by watching YouTube videos. It has opened my mind up to new and creative, adventurous ideas such as building a 100-foot suspension bridge in my backyard to building my own shed.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When I started as the administrator at the Illinois Veterans Home, Hap Northern gave me a book to read. The book described a fictional character, called Mr. Lucky, who was facing insurmountable barriers that had to be overcome in order to see accomplishment. It taught me, that regardless of the challenges, to always seek alternative solutions to overcome your obstacles.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … one of three things — a podcast from the Mossy Oak Gamekeepers or Fist Full of Dirt with Cuz, Strickland or listening to talk radio. On a long trip, you catch me listening to country or Christian music or my favorite tunes on Pandora, Johnny Cash Radio.
I always get sentimental when … attending a funeral. I’ve been to many funerals in my life, most as a part of my career. And it centers me in the middle of a busy day. It slows the task at hand, causing me to reflect on my own life, and my mortality. I value the time in the middle of my day to contemplate these things, such as life, death and my impact on the legacy I leave behind.
The older I get, the more I realize … that time is but a fleeting moment. I’m looking at a small number of years that we are on this earth. Combined with billions of people that have occupied this world over time, it makes us feel inconsequential. But it’s a challenge to be useful and productive in the time that I am here. To be used by the creator for a particular purpose is satisfying.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have taken the extra semester in typing and not small engine repair, bought that Apple stock when it first came out and definitely learned to cook something more than frozen pizza and fried apples before going off to college.
My favorite item of clothing is … a wool-insulated denim work jacket. It is worn and tattered at the collar with the lining exposed from being washed over the years, but it reminds me of a jacket that my Dad used to wear when he was working around the farm. He was a biology teacher by trade but built several metal buildings in his time and wired them himself. It is a reminder that I have a long way to go to surpass his adventurous spirit on new projects, but to get out there and think bigger.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s that in almost all critical decisions you make, you can’t make everyone happy. There will be disappointment, apathy or anger from someone. Be committed to your decision that you considered all of the options and it was the best one, but don’t hold so tightly that it leaves you no room to admit that it was ultimately wrong.
