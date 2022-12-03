When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an oceanographer. I saw pictures from an ocean diver named Jacques Cousteau. The underwater world was fascinating to me, and the aquatic life was beautiful, but I was intent upon finding the Titanic.

What would you rather be doing right now? Aside from hunting and fishing during those seasons, I enjoy spending time in my shop, building projects and listening to my podcasts. I’ve tried to teach myself new skills such as welding. I don’t do computer games, but this occupies my mind and creates something at the same time.

Troy Culbertson, 54, is superintendent of the Illinois Veterans Home. He has three grown children, all married, and lives in Missouri. His wife Angela is a health care consultant, and she has two grown children. Culbertson grew up in Shelbyville, Mo., 50 miles west of Quincy and attended North Shelby High School. He enjoys hunting, trout fishing, golfing, food plotting his farm and flying small planes.

