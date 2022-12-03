Troy Culbertson, 54, is superintendent of the Illinois Veterans Home. He has three grown children, all married, and lives in Missouri. His wife Angela is a health care consultant, and she has two grown children. Culbertson grew up in Shelbyville, Mo., 50 miles west of Quincy and attended North Shelby High School. He enjoys hunting, trout fishing, golfing, food plotting his farm and flying small planes.