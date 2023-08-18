Moonlight Ride for Hunger prepares to help Horizons

QUINCY — Hundreds of bike riders are preparing for the seventh annual Moonlight Ride for Hunger.
All proceeds from the event go to Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.
The ride is $35 for adults, kids 10-16 ride free with an adult, children under 10 cannot participate due to safety precautions.
The ride starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
Ride director Bob Daly said that it's not a race, but a family-friendly event which is evident with a new event.
“This year we’re doing something really fun, the light the bike contest,” Daly said. “Light up your bike, have fun. It’s for adults, it’s for kids what can you do? Get creative and have fun!”
While all riders are required to have helmets and a light on their bike, riders can light up their ride even more for a chance to win prizes.
First place gets $250, second place $150 and third place two tickets to next years Moonlight Ride for Hunger, a gift certificate to Madison-Davis and a gift certificate to Red Cactus Sweet Salsa.
Another change this year is the route bikers will take.
“This year we are not going over the bridges. It’s due to some road construction that IDOT is implementing, that’s the way it goes,” Daly explained. “The ride goes on, we still get together, we can still do this.”
He said the important thing is the community comes together and supports Horizons.
“Horizons is a wonderful organization, they served 40,000 hot meals last year they help the poor, the hungry and those that are hurting. You know with inflation and with what food costs are, people sometimes have two jobs and they’re in a bad spot and they need to go to Horizons. People come in and out of hunger, that doesn’t mean they’re there all the time, but we have a wonderful organization there.”
Since Moonlight Ride for Hunger began more than 1,800 riders have participated raising more than $120,000 for Horizons.
Daly said it's all thanks to the owners of Red Cactus Sweet Salsa coming into WGCA and wanting to do something for the community.
Originally they wanted to do a triathlon. However, Daly said no because triathlons have a limited market and the group was looking for something everyone could participate in.
“I’d seen that St. Louis does a moonlight/midnight ride and it was kind of parked in my mind for awhile and then comes in these guys and I threw it out there,” Daly said. “And I’m being serious it was a God thing, I mean i really felt encouraged by God to do something that includes a lot of people and to help Horizons.”
As for the bridges, “my friend and I many, many years ago as little kids we rode our bikes across the river to get fireworks so that’s kind of where the bridges come from.”
Now every year 300-400 riders come together to help support Horizons.
“We will always have hungry and hurting people in our community, so they have a food pantry and hot meals,” Daly said. “Horizons is a wonderful organization, very well organized. They really deliver on what they say they’re going to do. They need our support.”
Riders can register for the Moonlight Ride for Hunger at wgca.org or horizonsquincy.com.
Registrations will be accepted the day of the ride starting at 5:30 p.m., but prices go up to $40.
If you're unable to ride you can donate or volunteer at Horizons, visit their website for more information.
