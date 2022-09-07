QUINCY — The 2022 Moonlight Ride for Hunger is scheduled for Saturday. The ride kicks off at 5:30 p.m.
Participants choose from two different ride lengths including 4 miles and 12 miles. The highlight of the ride is getting to bike across both the Memorial and Bayview bridges. This event is for riders of all experience levels.
Proceeds from the ride benefit Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.
In the previous five rides, as many as 400 riders helped raise more than $120,000 to fight the local war on hunger. In addition to the funds raised, the event has gathered countless food and hygiene items for the Horizons Food Pantry.
"We are building a community table at Horizons, where all are welcome and lives are restored," said Horizons Executive Director Sarah Stephens. "This family fun event helps expand our reach and make more room at the table for our hungry neighbors."
Registration is available online at wgca.org or at Madison-Davis Bicycles located at Eighth and Jefferson. The cost is $35 per rider through Friday. Children ages 10-16 ride are free if accompanied by a paid adult. Anyone under the age of 10 is unable to participate due to safety precautions. Every rider is required to wear a helmet and have proper lighting.
Follow the Moonlight Ride for Hunger Facebook page for details leading up to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.