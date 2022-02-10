Motion asks Illinois Supreme Court to order judge to impose sentence in sexual assault case

QUINCY — The Illinois Supreme Court is being asked to order an Adams County judge to impose a sentence in a sexual assault case that has attracted national attention.
The Illinois Attorney General's office filed the motions with the court Thursday afternoon seeking to direct Judge Robert Adrian to vacate his his order acquitting Drew S. Clinton and sentence him in accordance with state law.
A notice of appeal already was filed with the 4th District Appellate Court on Jan. 31.
Initially found guilty after a three-day bench trial in October, Adrian threw out the conviction of criminal sexual assault at Clinton’s sentencing hearing on Jan. 3. Clinton, 18, was found not guilty of two additional counts at the bench trial.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and he already served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which Adrian said was a just sentence, according to the court transcript.
“The mandatory sentencing range set by the Illinois General Assembly for felony criminal sexual assault is four to 15 years in prison," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a statement. "In addition to the insensitivity to the victim in this case, the judge’s decision to vacate the conviction and call the 148 days Clinton served in county jail ‘plenty of punishment,’ demonstrates an abuse of power."
The motion argues that Adrian exceeded his authority when he concluded that the time Clinton spent in the jail was a "just sentence" because of Clinton's age and lack of a criminal record. The motion also argues that Adrian acted as a quasi-legislator and usurped the authority of the legislative branch while undermining confidence in the judicial process, and that the judge's comments at the hearing recognized that he lacked the authority to department from the mandatory sentencing range.
The 16-year-old girl told the Quincy Police that she attended a graduation party Memorial Day weekend where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep.
She told police that she woke up with a pillow being pushed on her face and that she was being assaulted by Clinton. She said she told him to stop but he didn’t until she told him a second time and pushed him off her.
The police report said she went into a bedroom in the house where she told a friend what happened. She got a ride back to her home with two friends where they slept in her parents’ camper before they went into the house in the morning and told her father, who called the police.
After the ruling was announced in court, Adrian said he couldn’t believe adults who were at the party took their responsibilities so lightly.
“This is what’s happened when parents do not exercise their parental responsibilities, when we have people, adults, having parties for teenagers, and they allow coeds and female people to swim in their underwear in their swimming pool,” Adrian said, according to the transcript. “And, no, underwear is not the same as swimming suits. It’s just – they allow 16-year-old to bring liquor to a party. They provide liquor to underage people, and you wonder how these things happen.
“Well, that’s how these things happen. The Court is totally disgusted with that whole thing.”
In a statement, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said victims of sexual assault often make the decision to not come forward because they believe the criminal justice system won't believe them nor protect them.
"The victim in this case took the brave steps of reporting the crime, cooperating with the investigation, and testifying at trial," Farha said. "Because of her courage, the defendant was convicted of his crime. There is nothing more frustrating and disheartening to our community, this victim, and to all victims of sexual assault when any defendant avoids the legal consequences of his conduct.
"We appreciate the hard work of the Attorney General and the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in ensuring that this brave young woman have the opportunity to hold her attacker responsible.”
Adrian was reassigned to civil matters Jan. 13 — just one day after he kicked a prosecutor out of his courtroom for liking a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
Advocates for survivors of sexual violence, including Quanada and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said his comments amounted to victim blaming.
Clinton’s attorney, Drew Schnack, previously told The Herald-Whig, that he believed Adrian should have found his client not guilty during the bench trial because the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. His client contends there was consent that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.