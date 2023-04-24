QUINCY — A move to reduce the sentence of a 115-year prison sentence of a Quincy man has been denied.
Court records show Judge Tad Brenner on Friday denied the petition for post-conviction relief from Gavin Masters.
Masters was sentenced to 115 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in December 2015 after being convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree in the July 4, 2015, shooting death of 21-year-old Randy Bowser-Smith and the shooting of Skylar Osborne, which resulted in paralysis.
Master was sentenced to 45 years in prison on the murder conviction and another 20 years for the attempted murder conviction. An additional 25 years was added to each sentence because a fire arm was used.
Eighteen when the shootings took place, Masters argued that his sentence was in violation of the proportionate penalties clause of the Illinois Constitution.
His attorney, Curtis Lovelace, argued that Masters should have been considered a juvenile at the time of sentencing.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 2012 case that imposing a life sentence on a minor violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishments.
In a 2018 case, the Illinois Supreme Court extended this ruling to defendants that are over 18. In that case, People v. Harris, the court said there was “a clear trend in the jurisprudence of this country, grounded in ever-accumulating scientific evidence, towards more leniency and sentencing discretion in cases involving young offenders.”
Two earlier reviews of the case and sentence have been upheld by the circuit court but it had been returned after rulings by the 4th District Appellate Court for post-conviction motions on sentencing. The appellate court affirmed Masters’ conviction in 2018.