QUINCY — A Dec. 14 motion has been set for the Springfield man charged in the 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County.
Bradley S. Yohn sought a delay in his case in October in order to seek a DNA expert to review his case.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A Dec. 14 motion has been set for the Springfield man charged in the 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County.
Bradley S. Yohn sought a delay in his case in October in order to seek a DNA expert to review his case.
At a status hearing Wednesday, Yohn, who is representing himself in the case, said he filed motions for a DNA and fingerprint expert to assist with his defense.
However, Judge Roger Thomson noted that neither motions were filed. After questioning, he determined that Yohn dropped the motions in the mail Thursday and might not have arrived yet.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
As the hearing was set, Yohn objected to setting a hearing out later in the month even though Thomson said the order from the Oct. 26 order clearly stated it was set for scheduling. Thomson also noted prosecutors hadn't received the motions yet.
Yohn continued to object to the delay, as well as the presence of the media in the courtroom.
He also objected repeatedly that a court reporter wasn't present in the courtroom, which Thomson replied that a reporter was participating in the hearing remotely as allowed by Illinois Supreme Court rule.
As he continued to offer objections, Thomson ordered him back to the jail which caused Yohn to yell expletives at him as courthouse security led him out of the courtroom.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.
Executive Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.