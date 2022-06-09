Motion to suppress cellphone data denied in home invasion case

QUINCY — A motion to bar cellphone evidence filed by the Springfield man set to go to trial later this month in connection with a 2021 carjacking and home invasion was denied.
Bradley S. Yohn sought to bar the data extracted from a cellphone in the case, but Judge Roger Thomson denied the motion Thursday after he said Yohn couldn't seek to suppress it since he contended it wasn't his phone.
Yohn, 35, is representing himself in the trial, which is set to start June 21.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Yohn initially sought to bar data from Karen Blackledge's phone. Blackledge pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
However, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney with the Adams County state's attorney's office, said they weren't using any data from her cellphone.
Yohn then said the data extracted from a different cellphone shouldn't be allowed at the trial. He contended he didn't have a phone.
Jones said if that was the case, Yohn had no legal standing to ask for the evidence to be suppressed, which Thomson concurred with.
Thomson did grant a motion without prosecution objection that barred any reference to other pending cases.
Yohn also asked Thomson for a second time in court to order the Adams County Sheriff's Department to place him back in general population in the jail instead of segregation in order to receive more time at the law library kiosk.
Last week, Thomson ordered that Yohn receive five hours per day until the trial.
Yohn said he wasn't receiving the five hours, and that he only could leave his cell for an hour a day to exercise and to contact a "legal professional" to assist in his case.
Jones countered that he expected Yohn would complain about law library access, so he asked the jail staff to maintain a log.
Jones said several times Yohn told jail staff that he was finished before his time was up.
"You're getting more time than anyone else in the jail," Thomson said.
Yohn also said he couldn't get supplies, such as legal pads, pens and envelopes, he needed to assist with his defense.
When Thomson inquired what he needed, Yohn proceeded to claim that his rights were being denied and started to head back to the jail. Thomson reiterated that he was trying to get him what he needed, so Yohn briefly returned to the defense table.
An order was filed to provide Yohn with some additional supplies.
Before court was dismissed, Yohn asked that the record reflect that he is not a "heinous person" and isn't "violent."
Yohn is being held in the jail on $15 million bond.