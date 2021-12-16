MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — A Brown County jury found a Mount Sterling man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a Mount Sterling woman.
The jury on Thursday found John M. Dean, 42, guilty of one count of first-degree murder in the June 14, 2019, death of Rebecca Niewhoner. The trial started last week in Brown County Circuit Court.
Both the Mount Sterling Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a shooting at 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East Chestnut and found Niewohner had died from a gunshot wound from a .45-caliber handgun.
Dean was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
Dean is set to return to court to court Feb. 17 for sentencing.
He is being held in the Schuyler County Jail. His $1 million bond was revoked.