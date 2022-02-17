MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — A Mount Sterling man was sentenced to 65 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the 2019 shooting death of a Mount Sterling woman.
A Brown County found John M. Dean, 42, guilty of one count of first-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Niewhoner after a December trial.
Judge Charles Burch handed down the sentence during Dean's sentencing hearing Thursday in Brown County Circuit Court.
Both the Mount Sterling Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded on June 14, 2019, on the report of a shooting at 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East Chestnut and found Niewohner had died from a gunshot wound from a .45-caliber handgun.
Dean was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.