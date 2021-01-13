WASHINGTON — Both area congressmen voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said with only seven days until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Congress should be using the time to "bring our nation forward, heal the partisan divisions and move forward with a peaceful transfer of power."
"As I have listened to constituents on both sides of the political spectrum this week, a common frustration and anger are evident among many Americans," LaHood said in a statement. "In this moment of escalating tensions, Congress must rise above the division and help heal our nation.
"As I stated last week, our Constitution is clear in laying out Congress' obligation to count and certify the Electoral College votes. I also believe our Constitution does not envision impeaching a President without an adequate investigation or hearings. Our democratic system is predicated on due process and a thorough review of the underlying facts and evidence. Congress has yet to even receive a full briefing by the appropriate federal authorities on the events that occurred surrounding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th."
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, slammed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the impeachment proceedings, saying it "only further divides a country in need of healing."
"We shouldn’t be wasting millions of tax dollars on a last-minute snap impeachment that won’t even be finished before President Trump leaves office," Graves said in a statement. "As we focus on moving the country forward, it’s time to get back to work on the issues important to North Missouri, like fixing our aging infrastructure, helping our hospitals battle the pandemic and bolstering efforts to protect our communities from flooding."
The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump.