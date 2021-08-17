QUINCY — Nearly $170,000 was awarded to 40 area nonprofits through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri's competitive grant program.
A total of $169,524 was awarded through 44 grants from 48 endowment funds held by the Community Foundation were presented Tuesday at the John Wood Mansion.
The grants support programs, assist with purchasing equipment and supplies and contribute operational funding for nonprofit organizations providing arts and culture, community betterment, education, health and human services in the region.
“Nonprofits are the heart of our communities. They support our neighbors, enrich our culture and empower our kids. When we support our nonprofits, we invest in our region,” said Catherine Bocke Meckes, CEO of the Community Foundation. “These grants provide only a snapshot of the excellent, important work that our nonprofit organizations provide to our communities.”
The Community Foundation annually accepts applications for funding from nonprofits in its 12-county region. A grant committee, comprised of volunteers and board members, evaluates each application to determine awards.
Earnings from endowment funds make competitive grants possible. Donors work with the Community Foundation to establish permanent charitable funds to support their philanthropic goals and community. The Community Foundation invests and grows those funds, and each year, a portion of the fund’s earnings are distributed as grants while the principal remains intact.
“The funds that support these grants are permanent. The idea of ‘forever’ is visionary, but so are our donors,” Meckes said. “When a donor establishes an endowed fund with the Community Foundation, they create a way to continue giving to the causes they care about for generations. We are grateful for these forward-thinking donors and honored to connect their passions with the nonprofits doing the good work.”