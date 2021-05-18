QUINCY — Reg Ankrom believes there’s one thing Stephen A. Douglas should be remembered for — and it’s separate from his connections with Abraham Lincoln.
“The thing Douglas should best be known for is the artful way he dealt with extremely complicated issues to achieve the greater good for the country,” Ankrom said.
“It was Stephen Douglas who essentially built the nation, the western half of the nation. It was up to Lincoln, Douglas’ friend for 26 years to save it. Lincoln saved what Douglas had built.”
Douglas’ stint of nation-building began in 1843 when the 30-year-old new congressman representing Western Illinois left his home in Quincy on his way to the nation’s capitol.
At a time when Missouri and Arkansas were the only states west of the Mississippi River, Douglas argued that expansion of the nation was expansion of liberty and pledged to build “an ocean-bound republic” that eliminated the interests of Britain, Spain and France in the United States.
Ankrom’s newly-published “Stephen A. Douglas, Western Man,” the second book in a planned trilogy, traces Douglas’ early years in Congress, 1844 to 1850.
The book’s three sections focus on Texas, Oregon and “the crown on his political career,” the Compromise of 1850.
“It’s a remarkable set of accomplishments,” Ankrom said.
The book doesn’t revise history but reports “what Douglas did, how he did it and … makes it clearer on who Douglas was,” Ankrom said. “Since 1865 when Lincoln died, he’s been in the shadow of a 6-foot-4 Springfield president, but for 26 years, it was Lincoln in Douglas’ shadow.”
Researching and writing the book took five years, including untold hours reading transcripts of debates in the House and Senate that “clearly demonstrated just how knowledgeable and pragmatic Douglas was,” Ankrom said.
His knowledge of the law and his skill in politics — both honed in Illinois, his home since 1833 — made him a force in the nation’s capitol as a clear proponent of state’s rights.
Ankrom often claims Lincoln introduced him to Douglas.
Reading about Lincoln after retiring from Ameren in 2000 piqued Ankrom’s interest in Douglas, Lincoln’s political opponent. “He seemed to be such a man of vision for the country, vision for his party, vision for the union at a time when all three were falling apart,” Ankrom said. “I started writing about him.”
Ankrom’s hard at work on the third Douglas book, “a story of communication, railroads and innovation,” with plans to write two more books, a biography of John Wood and a novel.
Along the way, he digresses to answer questions that arise as Douglas does even more to bring himself to life.
“The fun thing is it’s like exploring. You allow yourself to find what’s there,” Ankrom said. Putting it all together “is not as difficult as one thinks. Anybody has a book in them about something they’re passionate about. It’s the passion that will get you into it and lead you through it no matter how thick the brush is.”
Copies of the 326-page softcover book, published by McFarland, are available through the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and can be ordered through bookstores and online book retailers.