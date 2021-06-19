QUINCY — A new conference is coming to the Oakley-Lindsay Center in August.
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr told the Quincy Civic Center Authority Wednesday that Carthage Veterinary Service will host a swine conference on Aug. 24.
“We’re looking at using every available space we have in the building, and also they’re looking at about 400 room nights,” Landwehr said.
Events are starting back up at the civic center in July with a packed weekend schedule starting in August and running through April 2022.
Landwehr also announced that the OLC will host the Prince cover band Purple Experience Oct. 29. The concert will feature special guest Micki Free who grew up in Quincy.
Ticket sales are expected to open in August.
In other business, a majority of authority members have agreed to stay on the board an additional term, though longtime member Charlie Doan retired from the board.
Tony Crane, a retired architect, was named to the vacant seat.
The authority named Doan, an original board member, as an honorary member.