COLUMBUS, Ill. — As Kristy Oster walks through the Columbus Cemetery, a tombstone catches her eye.
“I need to put a flag on that,” Oster said.
The simple gesture not only honored a Civil War veteran but highlighted the rich history of the cemetery, where burials dating to 1838 also include veterans of the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.
“It is a beautiful cemetery. It’s so peaceful,” Oster said.
But the cemetery on the outskirts of Columbus, like so many others, struggles with ongoing maintenance costs.
“This problem is probably in every township in the U.S.,” said Oster’s brother-in-law Denny Forsythe, whose wife Suzanne is on the cemetery board. “In the past, they always had money to take care of it. More recently, they don’t have the funds.”
Many of the tombstones for the cemetery’s more than 700 souls need to be cleaned, and in some cases, repaired after damage from age, weather and vandals. The grass needs to be mowed during the growing season, and encroaching timber needs to be cut back before it engulfs more tombstones. Remnants of the gravel road that ran through the cemetery peek out of overgrown grass.
The cemetery in Columbus Township, governed by a volunteer board, can’t keep up with the costs. Mowing alone is $3,000 per year when inmates from the Adams County Jail aren’t available — like last year and so far this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We won’t make it through another summer after this year if we have to pay for mowing, so then I don’t know what happens to the cemetery,” said Marlene Lummis, the board’s secretary-treasurer.
“The only income we have regular is just from certificates of deposit, just the interest off of that. That’s normally about $200 a year,” said Lummis, who occasionally gets calls from people out-of-state looking for information on family members buried at the cemetery. “We’ve been able to stay afloat just because the prisoners were able to do all the mowing free of charge.”
Donations over the years helped with the cost, and a recent memorial will cover some of this summer’s mowing costs, Lummis said, but fundraising events in the past weren’t very profitable.
“A lot of people just don’t live around here that have family out there,” Lummis said. “They’re still interested, but they didn’t know there was a need for money. They thought we were just hanging in there, but it’s not the case anymore.”
Oster hopes bringing attention to the forgotten cemetery will spur donations to help with its upkeep.
“A lot of people just don’t know this is back here,” said Oster, whose parents, grandparents and great-grandparents are buried in the cemetery.
“The biggest problem is you have to make people care. That’s the only way something like that gets taken care of,” said Mary Brokaw, author of “2016 Listing and Pictorial Canvas of the Columbus Cemetery.” “People have to care. As much as you need their purse strings, you need to touch their heartstrings.”
Oster — who has siblings in Quincy and Clayton and previously lived in Clayton before moving to the St. Louis area — remembers her late dad, Elmer Schreacke, helping to mow and maintain the cemetery. Her sisters, a brother-in-law and nephews all did their share of mowing over the years, and Oster pitches in every time she visits.
“When I came a couple weeks ago, I noticed (a tombstone) was sticking out of the woods. You could just see the top part of it. I uncovered it, put weedkiller around it to keep it from growing up,” Oster said. “Our main concern is not letting it grow up in weeds.”
Searching for some of her ancestors led Brokaw to the cemetery in 2016.
Finding the tombstone of a family member inspired her to do more to uncover both her own history, including part of the stone for her four-times-removed grandfather, a War of 1812 veteran, and the overgrown cemetery.
When a canvas done in 1988 didn’t provide enough information, she started from scratch on a new one, probing for tombstones, photographing all the stones and developing a system where anyone could look up an ancestor’s name and find their final resting place.
“What started as a simple search to find some of my ancestors turned into a journey I never would have expected. The more I searched for them, the more I wanted to know about all the missing ones, as well as my own,” Brokaw wrote in her canvas.
“Just because the generations pass, and no one is still living who knew them to remember them, does not make the value of a cemetery dim. If anything, it increases in value as it becomes a window into our past and history of our community and ancestors.”
Brokaw estimates there are 204 known different surnames of families buried, an estimated 725 individuals and an estimated 532 stones in cemetery. A copy of Brokaw’s book is available to view in the Illinois room at the Quincy Public Library.
“When you walk through that cemetery, you recognize names,” Brokaw said. “Even though I haven’t spent my whole life in Adams County, most of my ancestors were from Adams County.”
Along the way, she kept clearing the cemetery.
“I kept mowing, weed eating, hacking and digging. It was like putting together this puzzle. You couldn’t leave it alone,” she said.
That kind of maintenance work needs to be ongoing to preserve the past.
“If people don’t start giving money to these cemeteries, not just Columbus but all of them, there’s no way to maintain them. No tax money is going to it,” Brokaw said. “If there isn’t a plan or funds in place, it’s always going to keep growing over.”
Donations to the Columbus Cemetery may be mailed to First Bankers Trust, 101 Collins, Mendon, IL 62351. Checks should be made payable to Columbus Cemetery Association.