New law aims to alleviate 'food deserts' in Illinois

Rep. Mary Beth Canty, D-Arlington Heights, is pictured during House floor debate. She was the lead sponsor of a bill signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday to create a grant program for grocers.

 Capitol News Illinois Photo/Jerry Nowicki

VENICE, Ill. —Communities across Illinois that lack access to nearby stores that sell high quality food may soon see that change.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed a bill that sets up a program to distribute $20 million for grants and technical assistance for grocery stores as well as funding research into food insecurity.

