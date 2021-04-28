HANNIBAL, Mo. — A New London woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Christina L. Gumpton, 57, of New London, was heading south on Route T and attempting to turn onto Rainbow Ridge Place, approximately 5 miles south of Hannibal, at 3:20 p.m. The patrol said the Ford failed to yield to a northbound 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Angela B. Gates, 38, of New London, turning into its path and causing a collision.
Gates was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.