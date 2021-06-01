BARRY, Ill. — In a well-rehearsed rhythm, David and Kaye Iftner set to work in the garden.
“I’m going to dig a hole. You’re going to fill them up with water. I’m going to a put a plant in the hole and measure,” he said to his wife.
A row of side-oats grama prairie grass soon took shape along one edge, mirrored by a row of little bluestem grass on the opposite side.
A pipevine swallowtail butterfly flitted by, paying no attention to the work underway near the kiosk at New Philadelphia.
“That’s the way most butterflies are. They’re opportunistic,” David said. “They go wherever they can to find some type of nourishment.
Soon they could be coming to the historic site near Barry, drawn by its latest projects — the butterfly garden planted last week and a one-acre pollinator plot slated to be done this fall.
The garden features some 150 plants in 14 different species selected to appeal not only to butterflies but to history lovers.
“What’s really cool about this is they’re all native plants,” Kaye said. “These are all plants that would have been here back when Free Frank was here.”
New Philadelphia was founded in 1836 by Free Frank McWorter, the first African American to legally plat a town. The site under consideration to become a national park.
The idea for the pollinator projects came from New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw. “He wanted to come up with things that would enhance the site,” said David, a board member of the association who studies butterflies in the U.S. and the Caribbean.
David took on the task of getting plants for the garden and seed for the plot.
“I’m the only one on the board, other than Kaye, who has a clue about butterfly gardening,” he said. “Wherever we’ve lived, we’ve always put in plants to attract butterflies.”
Ordering through Pittsfield-based Kitchen Seed and a road trip to Pleasant Prairie Nursery in Williamsfield supplied the plants which are all perennials except for golden zizia, which drops seeds to come up the next year.
Zizia usually blooms “in April or May,” he said. “The rest come on in late May, June, July and August. There will be some plants still in bloom in October.”
Seed mix already has been bought for the pollinator plot, planned about 1/4 mile up the road from the butterfly garden, and David worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service on plant selection.
“It has 40-plus wildflowers, six or seven grasses,” he said. “According to the history, a large part of the New Philadelphia area was in prairie at one time when Free Frank first came out here.”
More help with the project comes from the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Young Leaders. “They’ll spray it, probably help us burn it. They’ll come back in and plant the pollinator plot,” he said. “They’ll plant a cover crop around the prairie plot.”
Plans call for adding a sign telling what butterflies, bees and insects are attracted to the various flowers in the garden including purple milkweed and pale beardtongue with its delicate flowers.
“A lot of the decision about the national park will be based on the educational value to the community. This is just one more piece,” Kaye said.
David sees educational benefits reaching beyond just visitors to the site.
“Once we get the prairie pollinator part done, I’m going to keep an eye on it for what species of butterflies we’re seeing,” he said. “As a whole, the butterfly numbers in Pike County have probably gone down 60, 70%. That’s not just the monarch. That’s everything including the bees and flies and beetles that occur on these plants. They’re all declining.”
New breeds of insecticides, changes in farming practices and loss of habitat threaten the butterfly population, but even as he speaks, a small white butterfly flits past.
“It’s non-native, a cabbage white. It feeds on cabbage, broccoli, the cole crops,” he said. “Nothing here would be a food host for the caterpillar but it would go to the nectar of some of the flowers.”