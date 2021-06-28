BARRY, Ill. — The New Philadelphia Association’s Likes Lecture Series wraps up Tuesday night with a performance by the Pike Pipers.
The 7 p.m. performance will feature household music from the 1820 to 1920 time period, including a piece composed by Hermes Zimmerman more than 100 years ago at New Philadelphia, all played on recorders.
The Pipers — Alice Cripe, Lori Berquist, Jo-an McIntire, Suzanne Lanchester, Kristine Camphouse and Anna Borrowman — have performed for living history fairs, the Quincy Civil War Symposium, 1812 grave markings and community events.
The lecture series is offered via Zoom. Registration and more information are available by sending email to newphiladelphiail@gmail.com.