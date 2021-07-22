BARRY, Ill. — An effort to make the New Philadelphia site a national park has cleared another hurdle.
The House Committee on Natural Resources unanimously passed the New Philadelphia National Historical Site Act, introduced by Rep. Darin LaHood, which now moves to the full House for a vote.
New Philadelphia, already listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a National Historic Landmark, was the first town platted and legally registered by an African American, Frank McWorter, in 1836.
“The unanimous favorable vote by the full House Committee on Natural Resources, Forests and Public Lands shows the strong support for making New Philadelphia a part of the National Park Service,” New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw said.
LaHood and Bradshaw both gave testimony in April before the national parks, forests and public lands subcommittee of the natural resources committee in support of the legislation which will help more people see and understand New Philadelphia where African Americans and European Americans lived and worked together.
“New Philadelphia and Frank McWorter’s story is an important part of Illinois and our nation’s history,” LaHood said. “Since joining Congress, I have been proud to work with my colleagues in Congress, the Pike County community and the New Philadelphia Association to properly preserve and recognize this historical site.”