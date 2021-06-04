New Salvation Army leaders 'excited' for move to Quincy

QUINCY — The new area coordinators and senior Kroc officers for the Salvation Army say they’re excited about the prospect of settling into Quincy.
“We see the Salvation Army’s footprint and how generous the community is and how well they support the Salvation Army. To be able to be a part of that, we’re excited,” Major Shelley McClintock said.
Majors Trevor and Shelley McClintock will replace Captains Michael and Kristina Sjogren as the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command Leaders and Senior Kroc Officers on June 30.
“We want to make sure we provide good leadership and support what’s already happening,” Trevor McClintock said. “We’re not looking to come in and make any wholesale changes. Things are going really well.”
The McClintocks visited Quincy Thursday and Friday to meet local Salvation Army leadership and board members. They also took part in a National Donut Day event Friday at the Illinois Veterans Home, with Trevor McClintock picking up his cornet to join the brass band performing for residents.
“It’s a beautiful city,” he said. “We’ve met some beautiful people already.”
The McClintocks have nearly 20 years of experience as Salvation Army officers and currently serve as corps officers in Omaha.
“We’ve called Omaha our home for the last eight years. But we’re excited to put our roots down here,” Trevor McClintock said. “We’re excited to learn about the community, to meet new friends, meet new neighbors.”
As they shift from living on the Missouri River to the Mississippi River, they bring with them pastoral support skills, her passion for administration and teaching discipleship to young people and his abilities to encourage others.
“We want to figure out how we can best help everybody here,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to engaging with other service agencies in the community and working together to serve our neighbors in need,” she said. “We are people who love the Lord and love community, love to do life with others.”