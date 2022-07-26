QUINCY — A new trial date for the former Quincy nightclub owner charged in the reported assault of a Quincy University student will be picked in September.
Steven W. Homan appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where a status hearing was set for Sept. 13.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, asked Judge Amy Lannerd that a status date be set in four to six weeks in order for both sides to resolve issues in the case.
Homan was set to go to trial earlier this month, but was continued after a witness was unavailable.
Homan, 48, has pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4, 2021, incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29, 2021.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.