QUINCY — The Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee agreed on Wednesday to create a three-person subcommittee to evaluate the best governance plan for future riverfront development.
Ahead of the meeting, committee members were given a summary of various riverfront redevelopment governance and funding structures from other cities.
Adams County Board member Bret Austin said in reading the various governance plans, he would like to have a simplified matrix weighing the advantages and disadvantages of each option.
“Let’s get those governance ideas in there, let’s do a pros and cons little matrix real quick and then it’s all out there for us at the same time,” Austin said.
The committee voted to establish a subcommittee consisting of one representative from the city, county and park district to review the plans.
Jeff Steinkamp from the park district, Duane Venvertloh for the county and Rick Ehrhart for the city were selected to serve on the subcommittee.
Moving forward, Austin said he would like to see committee members develop a marketing plan to make the public fully aware of progress being made on the riverfront. He also suggested the use of sign boards at the locations of various revitalization projects to give residents a visual representation of future development.
“It’s really hard for people to visualize when they’re down there what that mound of dirt is going to look like or how that water plant isn’t going to stick out in the middle of what we’re saying or where the stage might be or where the boat dock is going to be,” Austin said.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, also was in attendance for Wednesday’s meeting to provide an update on federal funding for the riverfront.
LaHood made a $4.8 million Community Project Funding request to provide for the construction of a cruise ship dock, an adjacent parking lot on the riverfront and the burial of power lines.
“As I look at the opportunities for the riverfront to bring economic growth whether that’s visitors and tourists, whether that’s restaurants or other economic opportunities, there’s tremendous potential with the riverfront here in Quincy,” LaHood said.
The congressman added that the request is still working its way through the U.S. House.