Adams County Courthouse
H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Three Quincy media outlets are seeking to unseal motions in the Timothy W. Bliefnick case. 

The Herald-Whig has partnered with WGEM and Muddy River News asking Judge Robert Adrian to reverse his March 16 order that sealed all motions in the case because of "extensive publicity."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.