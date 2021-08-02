QUINCY — No charges have been filed yet against the Port Byron man arrested after a more than five-hour standoff Friday in Quincy.
Jason C. McEntee, 43, is being held in the Adams County Jail on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said his office had not received reports on the standoff as of Monday morning, but added several different charges could be filed.
Farha said since the U.S. Marshals Service was involved in the standoff, McEntee could even face federal charges.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said officers with the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Marshals Service’s Violent Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest McEntee during a traffic stop around 1 p.m. on North 25th between Spring and Oak streets.
The driver of the car exited the vehicle and complied with commands from the officers. McEntee then barricaded himself in the car, reportedly telling officers that he had a firearm and would fire at police. Additional law enforcement agencies were contacted to support the officers on scene.
Just before 7 p.m. officers deployed tear gas rounds into the car, and McEntee surrendered without further incident about 15 minutes later.