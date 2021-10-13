QUINCY — The Quincy Park District did not receive any proposals to privatize Art Keller Marina.
It was the second time the district sought proposals for the public marina on Quinsippi Island in a year. Proposals were due by Sept. 28, with the goal for a new firm to assume management next April.
Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said that a firm based in Maine that operates several public facilities showed interest but did not offer a proposal because of COVID-19 and dredging issues at the marina.
The board voted to close the request for proposal process to find a private operator.
Frericks told the Quincy Park Board Wednesday that staff was exploring options to improve operations next year. This could include seeking a host camper to assist with security over night. In a meeting with boaters in May, security was one of the biggest concerns of renters.
Day-to-day upkeep also was an issue brought up in a survey of boaters, and an action plan was created to try and make improvements.
“We’re going to send another customer survey out to all current marina renters in this boating season and get their feedback to make sure … we were deliver on the promises that we said to the boaters,” he said.
In 2021, the marina had 115 slip rentals, which was up three from last year. But the 2021 budget has a projected loss of $9,153, with a $19,582 projected loss next year.
The Park Board approved a resolution in July guaranteeing the marina will continue operations through 2023.
Commissioners also adopted a capital bond projects list for next year. Projects include a parking lot addition at Lincoln Park, road resurfacing in several parks, shelter replacement at Madison Park, sidewalk replacement in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park and at the Villa Kathrine and equipment replacement.
The $1.04 million general obligation bond that the district would sell to pay for the projects is up just over $100,000 in previous years after the district retired the 10-year bond for its administrative office renovation.
However, Commissioner John Frankenhoff suggested the board look at reducing the annual bond to $900,000 and pay for the rest of the projects with corporate reserves. He said the is projected to receive $600,000 more in personal property replacement tax income this year from the state than it estimated. This would allow the district to levy less for bonds.
The board typically approves the bond sale in December.
In other business, commissioners reviewed fee structure for 2022. A majority of fees will remain the same, but a 25-cent increase was proposed for activities at the Moorman Park batting cage, a $30 increase for all-day rentals and $20 for less than four-hour rentals for the turf fields and and a 10 cent per square foot increase for slip rentals at Art Keller Marina. Daily admission at Indian Mounds would climb from $2.50 to $3.50, though it remains below the $5 admission that had been set for 2020.
At Westview Golf Course, fee proposals included increase golf cart rentals ranging from $1 for nine holes and $2 for 18. Golf cart punch cards would have similar increases. Junior green fees would be cut from $17 to $12.
Commissioners also approved annexing 26 properties in north Quincy into the district. The properties were previously annexed by the city of Quincy.
A low bid of $173,100 from Derhake Bros. Excavating and Plumbing also was accepted to replace the filter at Indian Mounds Pool. The current filter is 33 years old and district staff discovered leaks. The district had budgeted $200,000 for the project.
