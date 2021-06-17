QUINCY — A November jury trial has been set for a Quincy man facing multiple child pornography charges. but his bond will remain the same.
Court records show that Jeffrey W. Jansen's case was placed on the November docket during a status hearing Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court. Jansen, 42, entered a not guilty plea to eight counts of child pornography on Wednesday.
Jansen's bond, which was set at $107,500, will not be increased.
Assistant State's Attorney Anita Rodriguez argued Wednesday that Jansen's bond be increased after a friend reportedly took video of the alleged victim at a dress rehearsal for a dance recital and sent it to Jansen. She argued it was in violation of an order of protection
Though his bond wasn't increased, Judge Amy Lannerd added several new restrictions, including a 1,000-foot stay-away order from the alleged victim, her home and school. He also was ordered to not record or put the alleged victim under surveillance in any way.
Jansen was arrested Feb. 5 by the Adams County County Sheriff’s Department after a yearlong investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Illinois attorney general’s office.
He is set to return to court June 29 for a status hearing
Jansen remains free on bond after posting $10,750.