QUINCY — Early returns from consolidated public safety pensions plans are not generating much goodwill from Quincy officials.
Reviewing annual statements for police and fire pension at Monday's City Council meeting, City Treasurer Linda Moore said both funds sustained losses.
The fire pension fund had a value of $41.262 million at the end of March — down 10% since the funds were transferred in November and December 2021. The police pension fund was valued at $45.746 million — down $3.5% since the state received the money in March and April 2022.
"We all know the stock market has not done well in the last couple of years, so we probably would have had a loss, but it wouldn't have been a $5 million loss," Moore said.
Because of the loss, she believes the city may need to levy for additional pension funds next year.
"When the consolidation happened, I actually felt like it would be somewhere between two and five years before we really saw any return,” Moore said.
Moore noted that returns in 2023 have improved with the fire pension fund up 5% and the police pension fund up 4.3%.
The funds were consolidated statewide after legislation approved in 2019, and the city was required to participate in the fund.
In other business, aldermen agreed to release $713,444 from the Airport Hangar Fund to the state of Illinois for the Hangar Access project in the enterprise zone at the airport. The money represents the city's match for the $3.863 million project
The council approved an agreement with Crawford, Murphy, Tilly, Inc., for engineering services for Runway 4/22 reconstruction. The city is responsible for 2.5% of the cost.
Aldermen approved the bid of $206,532 from Hood Construction Group of Rushville for water and sewer service installation to the Brewhaus Townhomes development at South Eighth and Jersey.
Joint agreements between the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation to relocate a 12-inch watermain and a 10-inch sewer line at North 24th and Ellington Road were approved.
The Council also approved 3% raises effective May 1, 2023, to all non-union employees. The raises match what city employees represented by the Machinist union are receiving.
Aldermen confirmed Mayor Mike Troup's appointments of Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, to the Finance Committee, and Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; Tony Sassen, R-4; Mike Rein, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; and Jack Holtschlag, D-7; to the AdHoc Yard Waste Committee. Jennifer Winking also was confirmed as director of human resources and risk management as of May 22.
