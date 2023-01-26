‘Omnibus’ health care bill passed amid criticisms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital.

That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years to comply with minimum staffing levels implemented in 2022 before getting fined by the Department of Public Health.

