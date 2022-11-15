Organizer announces the end of the Quincy Grand Prix of Karting

QUINCY — After returning to South Park in 2018, the organizer of the Quincy Grand Prix of Karting has decided to discontinue the event.
In a letter to community stakeholders Tuesday, Grand Prix President Terry Traeder said he made the decision to cancel the event after much “thought and deliberation.”
“I had great hopes I could bring the Gran Prix back to the stature of the event when Gus Traeder had over 600 entries for the 1994 25th anniversary race,” Traeder said. “Unfortunately, I was not able to regain the excitement Gus had during those times. The Grand Prix had been on a steady growth from 2018, 2019, 2021 but in 2022 the driver count dropped 25% and the spectator attendance was dramatically lower in 2022 compared with 2021.”
Traeder said he needs to provide value to sponsors and low attendance by drivers and spectators isn’t good for them.
“We, the staff and I, provided the spectators and drivers with an amazing event,” he said. “Thank about the fact that in the four years the event was held, we had two of the top race drivers in history at the event to meet the karters and spectators, Scott Pruett and Al Unser Jr.”
Traeder thanked sponsors for supporting the event, and he thanked the Quincy Park District for allowing the event to return to South Park.
The Grand Prix ran for 32 years and was discontinued after the 2001 even because of lower interest in karting.
It returned in 2018 with much fanfare, and an estimated 20,000 spectators visited the event in 2018 and 2019.
“Thank you, Quincy, for letting me honor my father Gus by re-starting the Grand Prix, his favorite promotion, and for being a great place to do special things,” Traeder said. “I’m sorry I didn’t work out for a longer period of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.