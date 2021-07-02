Paint flies during Pee Wee Fence Painting Contest

HANNIBAL, Mo. — One of the original traditions of National Tom Sawyer Days kicked off with clear skies and lots of smiling faces at Hill and N. Main Streets, as the Pee Wee Fence Painting Contest ensured lots of paint-filled fun on Friday afternoon.
Tom and Becky judged each participant’s work, and each child was briefed on what to do by Campaign Chairman Ashley Veach before they headed back to their starting positions. Many local competitors signed up, along with several visitors hailing from communities like Carpentersville, Ill. and Vacaville, Calif. Kami Harsell, Tom Sawyer Days Committee member, said it was great to see the strong turnout for the contest.
“I think it’s terrific — that the huge crowd to see is wonderful, following last year, and the lesser crowd due to COVID,” she said.
As the children raced down the pavement to each wooden fence built by 2x4s for Hope, they hustled to their paint can, working with the brush to cover as much of the fence as completely as possible with the milk paint. As soon as they are done, they race back to the arms of their waiting parents.
Colbi Janes, 6, and his sister, Heidi, 8, each got the chance to paint their fence and have fun while making a mess. Their sister, Emeri, 3, and their parents, Amanda and Shawn Janes cheered them on.
Colbi was excited to be entering the contest for his second year, and he worked hard to get it just right.
“It felt fun that I did it the second time that I got my fence all painted up, and I hope I get a trophy,” he said.
Heidi enjoyed the chance to have a fun competition while getting to make a mess with the paint.
For Amanda Janes, the process of getting the children’s outfits together was a fun adventure.
“It’s just been fun to get him all dressed up and find all the little pieces for his outfit and see him get excited to paint the fence,” she said.
After each round, staff used a firehose to wash the fences off, letting a bit of the mist descend on the grateful crowd as they kept the pavement cool and damp.
With categories for local and girl competitors following on Friday afternoon, and state, national and over 30 contest set for Saturday, the paint-flinging action was in full swing.