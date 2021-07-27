STAFF REPORT
CENTER, Mo. — A Palmyra man was injured in an early Monday morning crash north of Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 BMW M3 driven by Gregory W. Palmer, 49, of Palmyra, was heading north on Route H, 5 miles north of Center, at 1:20 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road before overturning and coming to rest in the road.
Palmer, who was wearing a seat belt, was to seek treatment on his own for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Center Fire Department.