QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board opened its monthly meeting Wednesday with the public forum on the plan to sell $1 million in general obligation bonds leading into the new budget year.
The Board approved the issuance of the bonds at a 5.5% interest rate. The general obligation bond is used to fund park improvement projects and purchase needed equipment and is a regular part of the District's business.
The capital project list to be funded by the bond was approved at the board's October meeting. It includes items such as replacing the playground at Quinsippi Island, tuckpointing of the large shelter at South Park, and resurfacing of the pickleball courts at Berrian Court.
A major item on the capital projects list is the replacement of the smaller shelter house at Wavering Park. The shelter is one of two nearest the 39th Street entrance to Wavering. The bid from Derhake Brothers Plumbing and Excavating in the amount of $194,489 came in over the projected cost of $175,000, with the difference noted as a result of increased construction costs. The new shelter won't be built until spring, but the Board was told approving the bid now allows the contractor to get material ordered at the current price.
The Park Board approved the new rate schedule for 2023, including a fee increase at Art Keller Marina that was agreed to by representatives of the boating community as a way to keep the Marina open. Fees will increase by $0.32 per square foot to $3.52 per square foot. Renters will have the option of splitting the annual rental cost into two payments with a 5% upcharge.
Westview green fees will see slight increases in 2023, with the weekday 9-hole fee increasing $1 to $18 and the 18-hole fee moving to $25.
Though no action was taken on it Wednesday, the Board introduced the 2023 fiscal year budget ahead of the December meeting where it was expected to pass. The budget is available at the Quincy Park Board website.
In other business, the Park Board:
• Approved a three-year agreement with the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House to manage the use of the building at 16th and Maine in Quincy
• Approved the installation of storybook signs by the Quincy Children's museum along the nature trails in Gardner and Sunset parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.