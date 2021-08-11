QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board offered tepid support for the city of Quincy to apply for a $200,000 grant to install a courtesy dock for recreational boats at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
Commissioners adopted a resolution Wednesday night to support the grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Boat Area Development Grant Program.
At last week’s board retreat, commissioners learned a courtesy dock is estimated to cost $945,000, which includes contingency and engineering.
The dock is included in the Riverfront Master Plan.
Commissioners voted 4-2 to support the resolution with the understanding that the district isn’t contributing to the funding gap for the project.
Park Board President Roger Leenerts said the consensus at the board retreat was to not participate in the project’s funding.
“Anything is possible down the road,” Leenerts said. “There could be other grants and funding from the government, and if the community is really in favor of something down there, we’re going to do what the community wants.”
Commissioner John Frankenhoff who opposed the project pointed out the funding gap in the project.
“To me, it makes no sense for us to contribute to this with the (Art Keller Marina) struggling, and I think we should take care of the existing facility before we build something new,” Frankenhoff said.
Also voting no was Commissioner J. David Gilbert who was concerned about maintaining the facility.
“All we’re really doing is saying that we support the city to apply for a grant,” Leenerts said. “What is read after that is not part of the resolution, except that we stated we won’t fund it.”
Leenerts also mentioned that the Quincy Boat Club already operates a transient dock.
In other business, the Park Board approved preparations for next year’s Madison Park shelter replacement..
The district will spend $16,250 for the design and demolition of the shelter. Built in the 1970s, the shelter is slated for replacement next year and completing the design and demolition work this year would allow for the construction to potentially be finished by May.
Funding for the work is coming from excess bond funds.
The low bid of $6,800 from Derhake Bros. Excavating and Plumbing was approved to replace the sidewalk around the Madison Park playground.
The board also approved the $6,800 quote from Fessler Construction for a storm drain repair and $2,500 quote from Derhake Bros for curb repair in Ben Bumbry Riverview park. Rain caused a 20-inch drop box that drains the road next to the bluff to fail, which is eroding the bluff.
Commissioners also agreed to provide an additional $9,691 for increased material costs and for relocating the basketball court in Berrian Park 3 feet. The district earlier committed $36,740 for materials. The work is being completed by volunteers.
The board also heard that with four days of operations remaining at Indian Mounds Pool this season, 10,474 people have visited. This is the most people that visited the pool since 2017 when 10,765 people visited the pool.
Only 6,953 visited in 2019, but the pool was closed for 21 days because of a broken water pipe. The pool didn’t open last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director of Program Services Mike Bruns said the pool only closed five days this year — four for rain and one for staffing.