QUINCY — The Festival of Lights holiday lights display in Moorman, Wavering parks has received a new three-year lease.
Executive Director Rome Frericks told the Quincy Park Board Wednesday the only change made to the lease was amending the dates from the previous lease.
It calls for the Festival of Lights to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the displays and to cover electricity costs.
The lease had been tabled for one month for some minor changes that were being sought by Festival of Lights, but no changes were submitted, and the board moved forward with the lease with the understanding that the lease could be amended.
The Festival of Lights started the display in 2019. It brought back the display after the Avenue of Lights ceased operations after the 2014 holiday season.
In other business, the board also tabled a resolution to approve donor signs for the Bill Klingner Trail to be installed at Fourth Street, 1810 Quintron Way and 24th Street.
Park Board President John Frankenhoff said he wished to have Elizabeth Parker who was instrumental in the establishment of Parker Heights Park included in the Fourth Street sign.
The board also said farewell to Commissioners Roger Leenerts and Nathan Koetters who both didn't seek reelection. Both were elected in 2019.
Leenerts said it was an honor to serve on the board.
"I am very proud of the financial condition of this park district, and I'm proud of the amount of time that we tried to spend planning rather than reacting to problems," he said.
Koetters said it was a "great honor and humbling" to have his picture on the wall of past commissioners in the board room was next to the late Jeff Steinkamp, who died last December.
"He was a great leader in the community and the one who encouraged me to run for the board," he said. "The only reason I did say yes to Jeff is that the board is nonpartisan, and I truly believe why the board along with staff has worked so well together."
