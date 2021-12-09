QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board on Wednesday reviewed survey results for both Westview Golf Course and Art Keller Marina.
The district sent out 985 surveys to passholders and others on their mailing list at Westview to get input on operations and what improvements should be considered. Just over 10% of these surveys were returned. The survey touched on everything from general customer service at the course to the pace of play. More than 84% of respondents ranked the value for the money at Westview either good or excellent and more than 94% rated their overall experience the same way.
An action plan based on results from the survey include placing new soda machines on the golf course, $8,000 budgeted for cart path improvements and work on one of the course’s restrooms.
For the Art Keller Marina, 41% of surveys were returned from slip renters, or 48 out of 116 renters. Just over 58% said they believe their value for the money spent was good or excellent with the overall experience scoring about the same in those categories.
Commissioners discussed what other options they might have to both attract more renters and to get them more engaged in marina operations. A comparison was made to groups like the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House and the Friends of the Trails groups. The board discussed that without being able to make the marina more financially stable, it may not be available to rent in the future. An additional 20 to 25 slip rentals would be needed to make the marina break even.
Improvements at the marina that will be implemented following the survey include deep-cleaning of the docks once a month rather than once at the beginning of the season and pest treatments moving from once a month to twice a month.
The Park District is currently committed to operating the Art Keller Marina through the end of 2023.
In other business, the Park District Executive Director Rome Frericks said the Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association continues to move forward, working on plans and proposals for revitalizing the Quincy bay and areas around Quinsippi Island. Frericks said the project will take time because of the steps needed for approvals and studies that need to be done, but the work is underway on those planning stages.
The board also unanimously approved the $7.168 million budget for next year.
The Park Board also:
• Heard from the Friends of the Log Cabin Village, who reported nearly 700 visitors to the Quinsippi Island collection of Lincoln-era structures.
• Was informed that bids for new golf carts to be used at Westview will be sought, with commissioners considering a contract in January.
• Learned the sidewalk and playground chipping work at Madison Park had been completed.
• Approved a three-year contract for full-time employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.