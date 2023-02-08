QUINCY — The Quincy Park District will expand its annual job fair as it looks to fill dozens of seasonal positions this summer.
Typically a one-day event, the fair will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 6 to 10 at the district's administrative office, 1231 Bonansinga Drive.
Mike Bruns, director of program services, told the Quincy Park Board Wednesday it was another way to try and fill the positions before the start of summer.
"We usually hire over 100 total, but we have some coming back," he said.
Positions include lifeguards, scorekeepers, front desk workers, concession workers and workers for the special populations programs.
"There's all kinds of areas that they can get into," he said.
Park District staff will also visit area schools this year to meet with students looking to get their first job.
"Hopefully, they'll be with us for several years after this," Bruns said. "The last couple of years we've had a lot of 15-year-olds work for us, where in the past we didn't, because we had enough 16-, 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds. All the difference is 15-year-olds need a work permit and their hours are a little limited on when they can work."
In other business, commissioners approved the low bid of $75,145 from Million Construction for the construction of a scenic overlook and walkway at the Villa Kathrine.
The Park District budgeted $100,000 for the project from its museum fund.
