QUINCY — The president of the architectural design firm that is leading the redevelopment of the vacant parking garage at 123 S. Fifth said Wednesday demolition on the structure is unlikely to begin before Sept. 1.
Todd Moore, managing partner and president of Architechnics, said Marschel Wrecking of suburban St. Louis submitted the lowest of four bids on the project.
“Our project had to get in line with other work that they had already planned,” Moore said. “Initially we were looking at a July start date, but that has come and gone. I expect to hear some movement from them by next week.”
Marschel Wrecking project manager Rodger Tucker was unavailable Wednesday for comment, but an employee at Marschel’s office in Fenton, Mo., did confirm the firm’s low bid on the project.
Marschel has been hired previously for demolition work in Quincy, perhaps most notably for its work on St. Mary Hospital at 14th and Broadway.
“We have not had any conversations with them yet,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, the city’s director of planning and development. “I assume they’ll be coming in to pull a demolition permit when they’re ready to move forward with the project.”
Marschel has been in contact with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and has inquired about state permits for the job, according to Moore.
The garage sustained structural damage and has been closed since mid-March. At that time the city’s director of inspection and enforcement, Michael Seaver, said there was a column failure on the southern wall on the west side of the drive entrance and he described the damage as “pretty significant.”
Prior to this closure, the top floor of the parking deck had been permanently barricaded due to structural failures of the ramps.
The parking garage at 123 S. Fifth is owned by Lynn Wiewel, daughter of the late Tim Wiewel.
According to Moore, the owner’s “ultimate goal is to re-lease parking spots to tenants that are in the Western Catholic Union building, and our goal is to have spots for about 130 to 140 cars.”
“It will not have a cover on it, but that might be something down the road that the owner entertains with some type of canopy top on it, or some other type of covering,” Moore said. “Nothing has been set in stone – nothing has been officially decided by the owner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.