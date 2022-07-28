PDQ lot wrecking ball in St. Louis demo team's court

A view from inside the parking garage at 123 S. Fifth St., which was closed in March after having sustained structural damage. The Quincy design firm of Architechnics has drawn up redevelopment plans for the parking garage, which is owned by the estate of the late Tim Wiewel.

 H-W Photo/Mark Meyer

QUINCY — The president of the architectural design firm that is leading the redevelopment of the vacant parking garage at 123 S. Fifth said Wednesday demolition on the structure is unlikely to begin before Sept. 1.

Todd Moore, managing partner and president of Architechnics, said Marschel Wrecking of suburban St. Louis submitted the lowest of four bids on the project.

