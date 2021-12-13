EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Pike County is one of 28 counties included in a disaster proclamation after weekend storms through central and southern Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the proclamation Monday in Edwardsville where a tornado caused the roof was ripped off from an Amazon warehouse causing six deaths and multiple injuries.
Six tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois from the storms.
The proclamation allows the state to expedite use of state resources, personnel or equipment, and allows the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to procure additional resources to help communities recover
"We are working directly with the White House and (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to ensure access to all federal resources for this community," Pritzker said in a release. "And as local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, we will assist every step of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.