PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court will not consider the appeal of a Pittsfield man's 2021 criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse convictions.

Pike County State's Attorney Zack Boren said he received notification last week that the Supreme Court would not take Clayton G. Watts' case up. The Illinois Appellate Court upheld Watts conviction in an Dec. 15, 2022, order.