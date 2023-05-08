PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court will not consider the appeal of a Pittsfield man's 2021 criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse convictions.
Pike County State's Attorney Zack Boren said he received notification last week that the Supreme Court would not take Clayton G. Watts' case up. The Illinois Appellate Court upheld Watts conviction in an Dec. 15, 2022, order.
A Pike County jury on July 22, 2021, found Watts guilty of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Judge Alan Tucker sentenced Watts to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. By law, Watts must serve 85% of the sentence.
The case included testimony from three other sexual assault victims admitted under the Illinois propensity statute.
“All the victims who testified in this case faced their abuser with courage,” Boren said. “They supported one another, and they made these convictions possible.”
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was the primary investigating agency for the case. Assisting agencies included the Pittsfield Police Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory, Blessing Hospital and the Jacksonville Police Department.