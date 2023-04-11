PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Pike County State's Attorney Zack Boren has been appointed associated judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit.
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Pike County State's Attorney Zack Boren has been appointed associated judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit.
Boren was selected by the circuit judges in the circuit.
He was first elected state's attorney in 2014 in a special election and was reelected in 2016 and 2020.
Boren worked as a law clerk for Judge Theresa L. Springmann in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana from 2011 to 2013, and worked for the law firm of Rammelkamp Bradney in Jacksonville from 2013 to 2014.
Boren was born in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1999. He graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in history and earned his law degree from the Washington University School of Law in 2006.
He served as an attorney for the U.S. Army JAG Corps from 2006 to 2011, attending U.S. Army Airborne School, and serving in Mannheim, Germany, and Fort Hood, Texas, earning the rank of captain.
Boren ad his wife, Libby, live in Pittsfield with their three sons. Libby is a counselor at Pittsfield High School and an instructor in Joh Wood Community College's adult education program.
He is member of the First Christian Church of Pittsfield, the Pike County Rotary Club and American Legion Post 152.
Boren's investiture is set for May 26 at the Pike County Courthouse.
