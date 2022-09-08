HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 17th Tri-State Housing Summit brought forth a flurry of potential solutions for housing issues, and Missouri Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) announced he plans to form a new Statewide Housing Task Force.
Riggs made the announcement following a break-out session featuring members of small groups working together to find solutions and create ideas for three distinct questions related to housing issues in the Tri-State region.
As Chair of the Policy Development Caucus in Jefferson City, he said he will be able to bring forth some of the ideas presented during the summit, along with plans to streamline existing legislation and policies which present barriers to attaining affordable housing.
He stressed how Northeast Missouri represents a regional approach to problem-solving, echoed by the various stakeholders from the Tri-State Housing Summit gathering together and sharing a common goal. He added how area residents are willing to commute to jobs several miles away, and how robust Internet service can generate additional work opportunities from home.
Riggs explained how affordable housing has evolved from a workforce topic into an issue involving infrastructure. Young families have been priced out of the market for various reasons, he said.
"We've seen some significant growth in various areas of the state, but we don't see a whole lot of growth in our area," he said. "Part of that is our wage structure is such that it doesn't cost as much to live here, but at the same time the prices continue to spiral."
He said housing represents a "bizarre market", noting how several thousand affordable housing units are set to leave the market in the next 10 to 15 years. Riggs explained these homes were built with a 30-year window which would allow them to change to market rates.
Workforce leads these concerns, and Riggs plans to research with colleagues in anticipation of filing legislation up until March 1. In many instances, he said existing statutes can be modified to be more "user-friendly" and remove barriers such as lengthy application processes for people seeing affordable housing.
Riggs wants to ensure more safeguards are in place for people seeking affordable housing. He plans to examine rules, look at ways to streamline existing processes and examine potential modifications for the low-income tax credit to make it more beneficial to recipients.
He said he wants to look at issues with an eye toward the future, emphasizing ways people can get a home without the previous method of making a down payment and gradually saving up to some day move into a home that is more suitable.
Riggs plans to speak with colleagues across the aisle, and the ultimate plans for the task force will be to look at existing legislation and draft new legislation to address housing issues in the General Assembly and send them to the governor's desk.
Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development programs at the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), was happy to hear about Riggs' leading efforts at the state level to address housing issues.
"I'm very excited. I think it was the perfect thing to be announced at the housing summit. I'm very grateful to Rep. Riggs and moving forward to begin to combat a crisis in this country," she said. "I'm very grateful to Rep. Riggs for his leadership on this."
Hannibal Mayor James Hark stressed how housing issues occurring in one community affect surrounding communities. Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz said the late Tom Oakley endowed $1 million to the Tri-State Development Summit to assist with addressing housing concerns.
Kyle Wilkens, state director with USDA Rural Development, noted how his work with Congressman Ike Skelton and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver helped shape his dedication to addressing housing issues. He noted that USDA has helped 5 million families through its single-family programs since 1949. The agency has invested $573 million to help members of rural communities, buy, repair and build homes. And he commended community action corporations like NECAC for their partnership.
James Heard, St. Louis field officer with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said this is a pivotal time with more funding available now than in past years to address housing issues in the area, noting there is about $2.1 billion in funds available to potentially address housing crises.
Ulysses "Deke" Clayborn, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Administrator for Region VII, stressed how partnerships with agencies like the USDA Rural Development and NECAC have resulted in meaningful strides in solving housing problems.
He said since 1997, NECAC had led projects totaling more than $85 million, including redeveloping the former Moberly Junior High School into a 48-unit elderly housing project and the forthcoming development
He commended NECAC's efforts and its partnership through efforts like the housing choice (Section 8) program and the Family Self-Sufficiency Program, which has helped about 65,000 public housing residents establish escrow accounts to assist with purchasing a home, a vehicle, starting a business or returning to school. On average, families have been able to set aside savings totaling $9,500 in 2021.
Recently, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced a $113 million increase for the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
Clayborn said the solution to the housing crisis was to provide more options for affordable housing, workforce housing, more single-family housing, more single- and multi-family rental housing and expanding homeownership opportunities.
"Housing is critical. It's where everything starts," Clayborn said, noting a family and every aspect of community success begins with a home.
He thanked everyone at the summit for the work they have done to solve housing issues and look ahead to potential solutions.
During the Lives Impacted portion, Alison Ross shared how much of a difference housing has made for her and her daughter.
Six years ago, Ross and her daughter moved to Hannibal to escape from a mentally and physically abusive relationship. After she moved into a NECAC property with her daughter, she checked herself into rehab to overcome a dependence on a prescription medication.
She was grateful to share that her apartment was still there after her treatment, and she was able to make several positive strides in her life because of her stable housing.
Ross went back to school, receiving her degree from MACC. She continued her education at Mizzou, where she is a senior majoring in business and teaching and will graduate in spring 2023. Ross has also worked as a part-time substitute teacher. She will soon fulfill her goal of receiving her teaching certification.
She said her housing situation emboldened her along her journey.
"I knew that I had a safe place to live. I knew that things would be OK," she said. "I never had any worry. I'm so grateful for that."
Ross is active in the Resident Council at Hannibal Apartments, providing events for children like backpack drives, holiday celebrations and other endeavors. Potts described her as a "tireless advocate" in her outreach efforts with her neighbors.
After everyone at the summit returned from the break-out session, they convened to share ideas during lunch. With Riggs' announcement of a new task force, those ideas have a direct path to legislators at the state level.
"For me, it looks like something we can address by having that adult conversation at the statewide level, and I think it's time that we do that," Riggs said. "But we also need to be aware that it's not just about having a roof over your head. There's so many other aspects of this that need to be considered."
