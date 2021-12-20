PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A Pleasant Hill woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday after a home was searched.
Carrie D. McCurley, 40, faces three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said a search warrant was served at 4:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Thomas were methamphetamine, controlled substances and methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia were found.
The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.
Assisting were the Pleasant Hill Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.