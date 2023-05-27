HANNIBAL, Mo. — More details have been released in the fatal crash of a Hannibal man who allegedly was fleeing from police.
David L Hall, 54, was killed in the motorcycle crash.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL, Mo. — More details have been released in the fatal crash of a Hannibal man who allegedly was fleeing from police.
David L Hall, 54, was killed in the motorcycle crash.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers were called about 5 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Beach Street on a report of an assault. During the investigation officers learned Hall injured another person.
Police said while investigating, Hall was spotted at the scene driving a motorcycle. An officer attempted to stop Hall and make an arrested, but Hall reportedly fled traveling outside the city on County Road 449.
Hall reportedly drove on the opposite side of the road and collided with a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was treated at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team is conducting an investigation.