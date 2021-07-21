PONTOOSUC, Ill. — A Pontoosuc woman faces charges after a Monday afternoon all-terrain vehicle crash.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said Michelle M. Olson-Ruiz, 52, of Pontoosuc, was driving a 2015 CanAm Commander on Third Street around 4:03 p.m. and failed to negotiate the intersection with Mercer Street due to high speed. Olson-Ruiz was taken by Nauvoo Ambulance to Fort Madison Community Hospital.
She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operation of an ATV on a roadway and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.