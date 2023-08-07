HULL, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 72 in Pike County will be closed to allow for emergency repairs starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A detour directing traffic on I-72, Ill. 106 and Ill. 96 will be posted. Work is expected to be completed and the interstate reopened Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.