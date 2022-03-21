QUINCY — Two Quincy street closures will start Tuesday to allow crews to replace several water service lines.
Ohio between Eighth and Ninth streets and Spruce between 17th and 18th will be closed to through traffic to allow for the work.
Ohio is set to reopen by 3 p.m., and Spruce is slated to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday.
Drivers are asked to drive carefully near the work zone and to use an alternate route when possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.