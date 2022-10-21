QUINCY — South Sixth between Maine and Jersey streets will be closed starting Monday to replace a collapsed sewer. Work is expected to last through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are asked to use caution when driving near construction work zone and to use an alternate route when possible.
